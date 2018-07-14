Football: Liverpool sign Swiss winger Shaqiri

Sport

Football: Liverpool sign Swiss winger Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri was unable to prevent Stoke City from relegation to England's second tier last
Xherdan Shaqiri was unable to prevent Stoke City from relegation to England's second tier last season. (Photo: AFP/Oli Scarff)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: Liverpool have signed Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City, the English Premier League giants announced on Friday (Jul 13).

The Reds said he had signed "a long-term contract", with British media reports saying Shaqiri had arrived at Anfield in a five-year deal for £13 million (US$17 million, €15 million).

The 26-year-old winger's move follows Stoke's relegation from the Premier League.

"I'm very happy to be here. It's a huge club with big history, big players and a fantastic coach (Jurgen Klopp)," Shaqiri told liverpoolfc.com.

"As a player you always want to be on the biggest stage in football. A few years ago I wanted to come too, but it didn't happen. I'm really happy that now I'm finally here.

"I want to improve myself too, I want to be with the best and I want to win titles. That's what I'm here for."

Source: AFP/ec

Tagged Topics

Bookmark