Football: Liverpool sign Swiss winger Shaqiri

LONDON: Liverpool have signed Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City, the English Premier League giants announced on Friday (Jul 13).

The Reds said he had signed "a long-term contract", with British media reports saying Shaqiri had arrived at Anfield in a five-year deal for £13 million (US$17 million, €15 million).

Advertisement

The 26-year-old winger's move follows Stoke's relegation from the Premier League.

"I'm very happy to be here. It's a huge club with big history, big players and a fantastic coach (Jurgen Klopp)," Shaqiri told liverpoolfc.com.

"As a player you always want to be on the biggest stage in football. A few years ago I wanted to come too, but it didn't happen. I'm really happy that now I'm finally here.

"I want to improve myself too, I want to be with the best and I want to win titles. That's what I'm here for."

Advertisement