Football: Liverpool staying positive despite blip, says Klopp

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has vowed that Liverpool will remain positive as they battle for the Premier League title despite a wobble that has enabled Manchester City to seize the initiative.

Liverpool's destiny is no longer in their own hands after a goalless draw in Sunday's Merseyside derby allowed Pep Guardiola's City to regain top spot with a one-point advantage.

Despite criticism over a lack of creativity, the club have notched five successive clean sheets in all competitions and a Premier League-best 17 shut-outs this season, with just 15 goals conceded in 29 matches.

Liverpool, who have not won the English top-flight since 1990, have drawn four out of their past six league games, leading to suggestions that may be feeling the nerves.

However, with nine matches left to play, Klopp insists his side are not willing to give up hopes of a successful finale to the campaign.

"We are positive - how couldn't we be positive?" he told liverpoolfc.com.

"There is a lot to come and a lot of games to play. What brought us here was the stability the boys showed. We are difficult to beat, which is very important in football. And we created, still, in difficult games, which is very important in football.

"Then you have to finish them off, which we did very often but not (at Everton).

"The dynamic (at the top of the table) changed a little bit - now we are second, they are first. The season is not over and we will not give up."