Football: Liverpool top Premier League spending on agent fees

LONDON: Liverpool have spent more than any other Premier League club on fees paid to players' agents for the third successive year, according to figures released by the Football Association on Wednesday (Jun 24).

The FA's latest list covers the summer window in 2019 and the January 2020 transfer period.

Over those two windows, Premier League leaders Liverpool spent £30.3 million (US$37.6 million) on agent fees.

Liverpool's major deal over that period was the signing of Japan winger Takumi Minamino from Salzburg for £7.2 million in January.

The club's total agent spend was a reduction from nearly £44 million, which the Reds spent the previous year.

Under FIFA rules, the FA has been publishing the total payments made by clubs in England's top five divisions to agents for the last three years, as well as a list of every transfer which involved an agent.

Despite Liverpool's reduction and the Premier League's efforts to bring down the amount clubs spend on agents, the combined figures show an increase from £261 million to £263.3 million for the English top-flight.

The top four spenders on agents, as in the two previous years, consisted of Liverpool, Manchester City, who spent £29 million, Manchester United, who paid £27.6 million, and Chelsea, whose total was £26.2 million.

Everton, at £16.9 million, are the fifth biggest spenders on agents' fees, with Arsenal, £13.6 million, West Ham, £13.2 million and Tottenham, £12.5 million, making up the top eight.

Burnley's £3.9 million spend was the lowest of the 20 Premier League clubs.