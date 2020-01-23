Football: Lloris makes Tottenham comeback against Norwich after injury

LONDON: Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris returned for his first appearance under Jose Mourinho against Norwich on Wednesday (Jan 22) after over three months out with a dislocated elbow.

The French number one suffered the injury in conceding the first goal of a dispiriting 3-0 defeat to Brighton in early October.

Just over a month later, Mourinho replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino.

The 32-year-old returned to training earlier this month, but was not expected to feature until early February.

However, with Spurs badly in need of a win against the Canaries to boost their chances of a top-four Premier League finish, Mourinho dropped Paulo Gazzaniga to the bench, despite the Argentine saving a penalty in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Watford.