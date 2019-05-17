Football: Lloyd at the double as US women trounce New Zealand

LOS ANGELES: Carli Lloyd scored twice as the United States thrashed New Zealand 5-0 in a 2019 Women's World Cup warm-up international on Thursday (May 17).

Veteran attacking midfielder Lloyd took her tally to five goals in her last three games for the US women after appearing as a second-half substitute at the Busch Stadium in St.Louis.

The 36-year-old star grabbed her first of the evening less than a minute after arriving midway through the half, scoring with her first touch to make it 3-0.

Lloyd then grabbed her second of the game seven minutes from time, once again getting in behind a disorganised New Zealand back four to make it 4-0.

Earlier, the reigning world champions had taken the lead on 35 minutes after a pinpoint cross from Megan Rapinoe on the left flank picked out an unmarked Tobin Heath in the penalty area.

Heath made no mistake with her finish, calmly sidefooting home to for 1-0.

The Americans doubled their tally just before half-time with another move that started down New Zealand's vulnerable right flank.

This time it was Lindsey Horan who turned provider, whipping in a cross that was swept home by Rose Lavelle on the half-volley.

Samantha Mewis completed the rout in the 84th minute, her long-range shot taking a wicked deflection before flying into the New Zealand net past goalkeeper

Thursday's friendly was the second of three internationals the American women are playing in the US before heading to France for the World Cup, which kicks off on June 7.

The US, who are grouped with Sweden, Chile and Thailand in Group F, face Mexico in Harrison, New Jersey on May 26 in their final tune-up game.