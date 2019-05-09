Football: Long-serving goalie Speroni to exit Crystal Palace

LONDON: Crystal Palace's veteran Argentine goalkeeper Julian Speroni will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, the Premier League side said on Thursday (May 9).

Speroni, 39, joined Palace from Scottish side Dundee in 2004 and played 405 games for the Selhurst Park club, the most by any goalkeeper in their history.

Advertisement

He kept a club record 112 clean sheets, including in both legs of the 2013 Championship playoff semi-finals and the final against Watford to help Palace reach the top flight.

"Julian has devoted the best 15 years of his playing career to our club, and will go down in the record books," Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a statement.

"But perhaps more importantly, (he) will be remembered as a true club legend by all Palace fans and everyone at the club."

The club's four-times player of the season has featured only twice in all competitions this season, behind Vicente Guaita and Wayne Hennessey in the pecking order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You don't get many people like Julian in elite football anymore. He's a model professional, ultra-committed, immensely loyal, and has set impeccable standards to his team mates," Parish added.

Palace, who are 12th in the league, host Bournemouth in their final match on Sunday.

