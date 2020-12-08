Football: Loss at Man United no longer important, says Leipzig's Nagelsmann

LEIPZIG, Germany: RB Leipzig learned their lessons from a heavy Champions League group stage defeat at Manchester United in October and will play for a win in the return fixture as both teams eye a spot in the knockout stage on Tuesday.

United crushed Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford on the second matchday in Group H but the Germans have recovered since and are level on nine points with leaders United and second-placed Paris St Germain with all to play for going into the last game.

"We have learned from the first match," Leipzig coach Nagelsmann told a virtual news conference on Monday.

"It definitely showed us that we need a different attacking approach. That result now does not play a major role any longer. The conditions have changed.

"United are very strong at the back, they don't let you play in crosses or create chances. We need to show more variety, move more, get behind the defence."

Leipzig, last season's semi-finalists, will advance with a win. A draw could also be enough in the unlikely case that 2020 runners-up PSG lose at home to bottom side Istanbul Basaksehir.

A draw would be enough for United to go through.

"They (United) have recently shown that they are good at comebacks, so the match will not be over until it is over," Nagelsmann added.

"We want to get through to the knockouts. We have to fight until the end to get the three points."

The Germans had a strong dress rehearsal by drawing 3-3 at German and European champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday and could even have won after leading twice.

"After an away game in Munich with three goals scored there's a lot of self-confidence, and self-confidence is important in a game against Manchester United.

"We have to show courage. We really, really want to reach the knockout stage," Nagelsmann said.

