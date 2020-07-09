Football: Lozano strikes for Napoli to leave Genoa in drop zone

MILAN: Hirving Lozano scored the winner as Napoli moved fifth in Serie A with a 2-1 victory at Genoa on Wednesday (Jul 8) which left their opponents stuck in the relegation zone.

Genoa, playing their 13th straight season in the Italian top flight, remain one point behind 17th-placed Lecce after their shock 2-1 win over title-chasing Lazio on Tuesday.

Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli, who have already qualified for the Europa League after winning the Italian Cup, sit 12 points adrift of fourth-placed Atalanta who host Sampdoria later in the day.

Napoli started quickly and midfielder Elif Elmas had a seventh-minute strike ruled out by VAR for a handball by Kostas Manolas in the build-up.

The hosts almost grabbed the lead though when visiting goalkeeper Alex Meret tipped Francesco Cassata's shot against the post.

Napoli instead forged ahead on the stroke of half-time when Lorenzo Insigne fed Dries Mertens, with the club's record goalscorer curling a fine finish from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.

But Genoa hit back to level in the 49th minute as defender Edoardo Goldaniga met Lasse Schone's corner with a firm downward header into the net.

Lozano secured the points for Napoli midway through the second half though, the Mexico winger latching onto a long ball over the top before drilling home his fifth goal of the season left-footed.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina and Cagliari played out a 0-0 draw which leaves both clubs safely positioned in midtable.