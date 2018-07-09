Football: Luis Enrique named as new Spain coach

MADRID: The Spanish Football Federation has appointed Luis Enrique as Spain's new national team coach, the president of the federation Luis Rubiales announced during a press conference on Monday (Jul 9).

"The decision was unanimous. I like his commitment and he has turned down better paid jobs in order to coach Spain. He's a coach who completes all the requirements the Federation was looking for," Rubiales said.



Advertisement

A former midfielder for Sporting Gijon, Real Madrid and Barcelona, Luis Enrique won two Liga titles, one Champions League and three King's Cups as Barca coach between 2014 and 2017.

He also coached Celta Vigo and Barca's reserve team and has spent the past year on sabbatical since leaving the Nou Camp in May 2017.



Enrique replaces Fernando Hierro, who took charge of the team during this year's World Cup after Julen Lopetegui was sacked a day before the tournament began for the manner in which he negotiated a move to Real Madrid.



Hierro said on Sunday he was leaving his role as sporting director with the federation, following a disastrous campaign which saw the 2010 winners dumped out of the World Cup at the last 16 stage by hosts Russia following a penalty shootout.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Rubiales had earlier on Monday said that the new head coach of Spain's national team needed to be a person of strong character.

"What we are looking for is an undeniable leader in the dressing room, who sets a pattern and that no one deviates from that pattern, and that is the selection of the future we have devised," Rubiales said in an earlier press conference on Monday announcing Spain's new sporting director, Jose Francisco Molina.



Molina, 47, is a former Spanish national goalkeeper and also played for Atletico Madrid and Deportivo de la Coruna.