Football: Luiz close to tying up new Chelsea deal

LONDON: Chelsea defender David Luiz expects to tie up a new contract with the club in the coming days.

The Brazilian's current Blues deal expires at the end of the season, with the 32-year-old having been in protracted talks over an extension.

Luiz's error led to Luka Jovic's goal as Eintracht Frankfurt took Chelsea all the way to penalties in Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

But the centre-back then blasted home emphatically from the spot with Eden Hazard firing the decisive penalty to book Chelsea's Europa League final showdown with Arsenal.

And after helping Maurizio Sarri's men reach the May 29 all-English clash in Baku, Luiz revealed he is close to finalising new Stamford Bridge terms.

Asked if he will be at Chelsea next season, Luiz said: "Yes I think so. Soon everybody is going to know. It will be before the Europa League final, in five days.

"I love this club. My great moments in football were here, especially the European titles -- the Champions League and Europa League.

"My relation with the fans has always been great since the first day I played here. I just try to do my best and make them happy."

Despite reaching the Europa League final and finishing in the top four of the Premier League, Sarri's position remains under scrutiny.

But Luiz believes scooping a European trophy would cap a positive first campaign for the Italian head coach.

"We have done our best throughout the season," he said. "Nobody bet that we would go to the last game of the Premier League having already qualified for the Champions League."

"I think the fans already have a good connection with him (Sarri)," he added. "Of course, the fans want to go to Baku to celebrate. It's a final and we will try our best to win."