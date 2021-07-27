Football: Lukaku hopes for 'even more' with Serie A champions Inter next season

MILAN: Romelu Lukaku warned Serie A champions Inter Milan hope to achieve "even more" next term as the Belgium striker returned to pre-season training on Monday (Jul 26).

Inter ended their 11-year wait for the Italian title last campaign toppling nine-time reigning champions Juventus, but fell short in the Champions League with a group stage exit in the competition they have won three times but not since 2010.

"We hope to do well and achieve even more than last year," Lukaku told Inter TV.

Lukaku scored 24 goals in Serie A last campaign, second only to Juve star Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 29.

The 28-year-old has powered Inter's attack since signing from Manchester United for 80 million euros ($94 million) just after Antonio Conte's arrival in 2019, scoring 64 goals for the club in 95 games.

Conte has been replaced by former Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi, who coached Lukaku's younger brother Jordan at the capital city club.

"We had a good chat on the day that the club announced that he was going to be the new coach and we also spoke when I was at the Euros," said Lukaku.

"My brother has also told me plenty about him. He?s a good coach. I think he?ll help the team achieve so much. We hope we can all work together to continue down the path that we?ve started."

Serie A was the first major title won by the former Man United, Chelsea and Everton player who started his career at Anderlecht.

"I'm thrilled to be back," he added.

"We hope to continue down the path that we've started and to keep winning."