Football: Lyon president proposes pay cut shares plan against COVID-19 net loss

PARIS: Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas said on Wednesday (Feb 17) that he asked the team's players to take a 25 per cent pay cut amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In exchange, the players would receive the difference in OL Groupe shares once the pandemic is over, Aulas told a news conference as OL Groupe posted a €50.6 million (US$60.90 million) net loss in the first semester of 2020-2021.

"I met with the players recently and I proposed... a 25 per cent pay cut above a €50,000 floor. In exchange they would recuperate the loss through club shares as we can imagine the stock will go up once the pandemic is behind us," Aulas said.

"The proposition was not met with a lot of enthusiasm but I want to thank the players and the representatives for listening."

OL, who are third in the Ligue 1 standings, are not playing in any European competition this season.