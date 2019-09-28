Mbappe makes decisive return for winning PSG

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe's return boosted Paris St Germain as the France striker set up Neymar for a soft goal in a 1-0 victory at Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Mbappe, back as a substitute after a lengthy injury, burst down the right flank in the 70th minute and Neymar just had to tap in as PSG reclaimed the league lead with 18 points from eight games.

They lead Nantes, who snatched a 1-0 win at Olympique Lyonnais, by two points.

PSG travel to Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, without the suspended Neymar, who has scored his team's last three goals in Ligue 1.

