PARIS: Olympique Lyonnais' shares fell on Thursday (Nov 28) after the French soccer club's defeat to Zenit St Petersburg in Europe's top-flight Champions League tournament.

Lyon's shares were down 1.3 percent by 0815 GMT.

Zenit St Petersburg secured a 2-0 home win over Lyon on Wednesday, to stay in the hunt for a place in the Champions League knockout stages.