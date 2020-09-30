Football: Macclesfield Town expelled from National League

LONDON: Macclesfield Town have been expelled from the National League four days before the start of the 2020-21 season after receiving a court winding-up order, the fifth tier of English football said on Tuesday (Sep 29).

Macclesfield were relegated from the fourth tier after the English Football League (EFL) won an appeal to deduct a further four points from the club in August which meant that they finished bottom of the 2019-20 standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In June, Macclesfield were given a two-point penalty and £20,000 (US$25,696) fine by an independent disciplinary commission after being charged with misconduct over the non-payment of wages.

The club were wound up in the High Court over debts exceeding £500,000.

"Further to the company owning Town ... being the subject of a court winding-up order, the board of the National League has passed a resolution pursuant to its Articles of Association that a notice of expulsion be served on the club taking effect on Oct 12," the National League said in a statement.

The National League added that Town's three fixtures before that date - against Bromley on Oct 3, against Boreham Wood on Oct 6 and against Aldershot on Oct 10 - are postponed.



Advertisement