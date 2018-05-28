Football: Maclaren called up to Australia World Cup squad

SYDNEY: In-form striker Jamie Maclaren has joined Australia's World Cup training camp in Turkey as injury cover after being a surprise omission from the squad, Football Federation Australia said Monday (May 28).

The Germany-based player was selected in coach Bert van Marwijk's 32-player preliminary squad before being axed when it was reduced to 26, despite scoring plenty of goals during a loan spell with Scotland's Hibernian this year.

He joins the squad in Antalya amid injury doubts over forward Tomi Juric.

Dutchman van Marwijk said he will use this week to assess Maclaren's form ahead of naming his final 23-man squad by Jun 4.

"Tomi Juric has had a knee issue over the last three weeks which is being monitored by our medical team," said van Marwijk. "We hope that Tomi will be able to train and play this week, but his recovery might also take longer."

"That is why we have decided to bring in Jamie Maclaren now so that he also has a fair chance to display his qualities before the final squad must be announced," he added.

The Socceroos play a friendly against the Czech Republic in St. Polten, Austria on Friday. They also face Hungary in a warm-up match in Budapest on June 9 before heading to Russia.