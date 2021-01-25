Football: Maddison shines in Leicester's 3-1 FA Cup win at Brentford

LONDON: Leicester City's James Maddison set up one goal and got on the scoresheet in a second-half comeback as they beat second-tier Brentford 3-1 away in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

The Foxes will host fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in the next round.

Championship side Brentford took the lead in the seventh minute from a set piece when the ball took two deflections before Danish centre back Mads Bech Sorensen stabbed home his first goal in English football from close range.

Leicester started the second half on the front foot and equalised in the 46th minute after winning the ball upfield before Maddison found Cengiz Under in space for the Turkish winger to curl his effort past goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

Five minutes later, the visitors' took the lead with a penalty after Youri Tielemans was fouled. The Belgium midfielder got up to send Daniels the wrong way with a low shot into the bottom corner.

Leicester wrapped up the win in the 71st on the counter-attack when Daniels spilled a Harvey Barnes shot and midfielder Maddison was on hand to score his fourth goal in as many games in all competitions.



