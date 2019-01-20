Football: Madrid climb to third with vital victory over Sevilla

MADRID: Real Madrid midfielders Casemiro and Luka Modric struck late to earn a 2-0 home win over Sevilla as Santiago Solari's stuttering side leapfrogged the Andalusians into third spot in La Liga on Saturday (Jan 19).

Brazilian Casemiro unleashed a stinging shot from outside the area which was too powerful for outstretched goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, giving the European champions a deserved lead in the 78th minute after they dominated the second half.

Teenage forward Vinicius Jr was again Madrid's most dangerous outlet and had come close to breaking the deadlock with a scooping shot that just crept wide of the post before Casemiro finally broke the deadlock.

Dani Ceballos, the match-winner in last week's scrappy 2-1 victory at Real Betis, had also earlier hammered the bar as Madrid took the game by the scruff of the neck at a rainy and cold Santiago Bernabeu after a drab first half of few chances.

Modric finally sealed the victory in stoppage time with a cool finish, giving Solari's team a second straight win after their poor start to 2019.

Madrid climbed to third on 36 points, three ahead of Sevilla who have failed to win in their last four league outings, while Barca, who host Leganes on Sunday, are top with 43.

