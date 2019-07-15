Football: Mahrez free kick gives Algeria stoppage-time win over Nigeria

CAIRO: Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez curled in a free kick in stoppage time to give Algeria a 2-1 win over Nigeria in a tense Africa Cup of Nations semi-final played in a volatile atmosphere on Sunday (Jul 14).

The Algerians went ahead when William Troost Ekong turned a Mahrez cross into his own net five minutes before halftime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigeria equalised out of the blue midway through the second half with a penalty awarded for handball and converted by Odion Ighalo following a lengthy VAR review.

There were ugly scenes as bottles were thrown after the equaliser. Algeria will face Senegal in Friday's final.

