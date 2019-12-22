Football: Mahrez on target as Man City beat Leicester

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

10 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MANCHESTER: Manchester City ended Leicester City's nine-match unbeaten run in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Dec 21) after Jamie Vardy had given the visitors the lead.

Vardy's brilliant breakaway goal - his 17th in the league this season - in the 22nd minute stunned the hosts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But former Leicester playmaker Riyad Mahrez equalised soon afterwards and Ilkay Gundogan's penalty, after Raheem Sterling had been fouled, put City in front before halftime.

Man City dominated and Kevin De Bruyne set up Gabriel Jesus to seal the points with 20 minutes remaining.

With runaway leaders Liverpool not in action because of their FIFA World Club Cup commitments, it was a battle between the two clubs in distant pursuit and it was champions City who looked the more likely to close the gap.

The champions remain 11 points behind in third place, having also played a game more than Liverpool. Leicester, who had won eight and drawn won of their previous nine games, are a point better off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It does not get any easier for Leicester with unbeaten Liverpool up next.

