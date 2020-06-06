Football: Mainz earn key win over toothless Frankfurt

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

8 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BERLIN: Mainz 05 scored once in each half to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 on Saturday (Jun 6) and move three points above the Bundesliga relegation playoff spot with four games left in the season.

The visitors went ahead two minutes from halftime thanks to Moussa Niakhate's first goal of the season, and Eintracht, who are unlikely now to qualify for Europe, rarely threatened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hosts, who have now won only once in their last six games, upped the tempo after the break but still failed to register a shot on target in the entire game.

Kunde Malong's solo run after winning possession in midfield killed off the game in the 77th minute and gave Mainz a crucial victory in their battle to stay up.

Mainz are 15th on 31 points with Frankfurt 11th on 35.

