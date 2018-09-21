Football: Malcom, Pablo get first call-ups for Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO: Barcelona forward Malcom got his first Brazil call-up on Friday in a largely familiar squad to face Saudi Arabia and Argentina in October friendlies.

The 21-year-old right-sided attacker was one of three new names alongside Pablo, the centre half who followed Malcom from Corinthians to Bordeaux earlier this year, and 19-year-old Gremio goalkeeper Phelipe.

Advertisement

"Pablo, who won the championship recently with Corinthians, is a powerful centre back, who heads well," head coach Tite said. "It's time for him to get a chance.

"Malcom went to Barcelona after a great year with Bordeaux. Opportunities arise for players who are playing well. The matches he played in the pre-season were good, with goals."

The only other surprise was a recall for Walace, the Hannover 96 midfielder who has only two caps, the last of which came in January 2017.

Gabriel Jesus and Marcelo, both of whom were rested for September wins over the United States and El Salvador, returned to the squad, as did Miranda and Renato Augusto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brazil will face the Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Oct 12 and then play Argentina near Jeddah four days later.

