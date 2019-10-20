Mallorca claim stunning win over Real Madrid

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PALMA, Mallorca: Real Madrid's unbeaten start to the La Liga season came to an abrupt and surprising end as Real Mallorca claimed a stunning 1-0 victory at a rocking Son Moix on Saturday to climb out of the relegation zone.

The Balearic Islanders had only managed six goals in their opening eight games of their first season back in the big time, but needed just one more to down their illustrious visitors.

It was a cracker too, thrashed home in the seventh minute by Lago Junior who with one swing of his right foot wrote his name into Mallorcan sporting folklore.

The Ivorian might even have knocked Mallorca's favourite sporting son Rafa Nadal's wedding off the front pages of the local papers, although the tennis great would surely have raised a glass in his honour, even if it came at the expense of the club he supports.

Real Madrid, 5-0 winners on their most recent trip to the island in 2012, were without several big names including Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard, but could have no complaints as they failed to function.

Defeat cost them the chance of reclaiming top spot from Barcelona who won earlier in the day and they will have to bounce back quickly with a crucial Champions League clash against Galatasaray on Tuesday having picked up only one point in their opening two matches.

Zidane refused to use the absentees as a reason for the loss.

"These players are injured, and we have others who are good too. But they must show that every time they play, that they have the level to play for Madrid. Today we didn't," he said.

"We must be more consistent if we are to do anything good this year, have more life in our play. Today we didn't have that. "Our start to the game was very bad.

"In second half we did not create many clear chances, we lacked a bit of everything today."

It was no smash and grab raid by Vicente Moreno's Mallorca who produced a tenacious display full of energy to beat Real for the first time since 2006, sparking wild celebrations.

The visitors started casually but were rocked when Lago Junior cut in from the left and lashed a right-footed shot across Thibaut Courtois and inside the far post.

The home fans were in delirium soon afterwards when top scorer Ante Budimir thought he had made it 2-0 by thumping a shot past Courtois but the goal was rightly ruled offside.

Karim Benzema struck the woodwork for Madrid before halftime with a half volley and Brazilian Vinicius Jr threatened with his pace, although there was no end product.

The expected second-half siege failed to materialise and Madrid played the last 15 minutes with 10 men after Alvaro Odriozola received a second yellow card for a reckless foul.

Mallorca held firm for their third victory since returning to the top flight following a six-year absence.

They moved up to 14th with 10 points while Real are second, one point behind Barcelona.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)