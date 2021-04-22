Football: Man City close on Premier League title with 2-1 win at Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England: Manchester City recovered from conceding a very early goal to win 2-1 at Aston Villa on Wednesday (Apr 21) and move a step closer to the Premier League title after a game in which both sides finished with 10 men.

City, who are 11 points ahead of Manchester United with five games left, were caught napping early when Villa took a quick free kick. A pass from Ollie Watkins found John McGinn and he rifled the ball home with 20 seconds on the clock.

City equalised in the 22nd minute after goalkeeper Ederson's long raking ball prompted a slick passing move that Phil Foden finished from the middle of the penalty area.

Displaying superb skill and close control, Foden was instrumental in City's second goal, winning a corner that led to Rodri heading home to give them the lead in the 40th minute.

The home side was thrown a lifeline minutes later when referee Peter Bankes upgraded a yellow card for City defender John Stones to red after reviewing video footage of his dangerous challenge on Jacob Ramsey before the break.

However, that advantage was cancelled out early in the second half when Villa's Matty Cash was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

Set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup Final on Sunday, City took their foot off the gas but were still able to control the rest of the game and close out a win that took them 11 points clear of second-placed Manchester United at the top of the table.

City captain Fernandinho praised Foden for his performance.

"He's showed his quality, no doubt about that. He's matured, chooses better actions, scored today and he's been awesome, so pleased and happy for him because he's a nice boy and deserves the best," he told Sky Sports.

Villa stayed 11th in the standings.

"The disappointing part for me is the manner of the goals," said manager Dean Smith. "Matty Cash's first yellow was harsh but second one was just stupid and reckless, with them having 10 men you won’t get a better chance to beat City."