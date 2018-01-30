Football: Man City face 2013 repeat with FA Cup trip to Wigan

LONDON: Manchester City will have a chance to avenge their shock defeat to Wigan in the 2013 FA Cup final after the sides came out together in Monday's (Jan 29) draw for the fifth round.

Wigan, top of the third-tier League One, became the first team to win the FA Cup and be relegated in the same season when they beat City 1-0 in the 2013 final.

They then lost 4-1 to Arsenal three days later, a defeat that sent them down to the second-tier Championship.

They then beat City in the Cup again the following season, winning 2-1 in the quarter-finals at the Etihad Stadium, and were only denied a place in their second consecutive final on penalties by Arsenal.

Huddersfield Town will have the chance to repeat their Premier League defeat of Manchester United at the Kirklees Stadium if they see off Birmingham City in their fourth round replay.

Meanwhile, a fiery London derby between Championship side Millwall and Tottenham Hotspur will be on the cards if they win their respective replays.

The FA Cup fifth round draw:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Notts County or Swansea

West Brom vs Southampton

Chelsea vs Hull

Leicester vs Sheffield United

Huddersfield or Birmingham vs Manchester United

Millwall or Rochdale vs Newport or Tottenham

Brighton vs Coventry

Wigan vs Manchester City