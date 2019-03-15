Football: Man City face Spurs in all-English Champions League quarter-final

NYON, Switzerland: Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will face off in an all-Premier League clash after being drawn together in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday (Mar 15).

Manchester United, who staged a dramatic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain to make the last eight, will take on Barcelona in the other headline tie.

Ajax will meet Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus after dumping out European champions Real Madrid in the last 16, while Liverpool face Porto.



