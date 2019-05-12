Football: Man City on course for Premier League title at half-time in final matches

Sport

Football: Man City on course for Premier League title at half-time in final matches

Man City Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (right) scores their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on May 12, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Glyn Kirk)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: Manchester City were on course to retain the Premier League title at half-time in the final round of matches on Sunday (May 12), with Pep Guardiola's men and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool both in front.

Sadio Mane gave Liverpool, a point behind in second place prior to kick-off, a 17th-minute lead against Wolves before leaders City conceded a shock goal to Brighton, putting the Anfield side firmly in the driving seat.

But goals from Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte saw City go 2-1 in front before the interval.

Victory on the south coast would guarantee City the title regardless of the result at Anfield.

Source: AFP/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark