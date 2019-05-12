Football: Man City on course for Premier League title at half-time in final matches

LONDON: Manchester City were on course to retain the Premier League title at half-time in the final round of matches on Sunday (May 12), with Pep Guardiola's men and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool both in front.

Sadio Mane gave Liverpool, a point behind in second place prior to kick-off, a 17th-minute lead against Wolves before leaders City conceded a shock goal to Brighton, putting the Anfield side firmly in the driving seat.

But goals from Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte saw City go 2-1 in front before the interval.

Victory on the south coast would guarantee City the title regardless of the result at Anfield.