Football: Man City on verge of title after bouncing back at Spurs, Salah hits 40

LONDON: Manchester City moved to within touching distance of a fifth Premier League title after bouncing back from a bitterly disappointing week to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at Wembley on Saturday (Apr 14).

Defeat for Spurs handed Chelsea a glimmer of hope in the fight for Champions League places after they came from 2-0 down to beat Southampton 3-2, but Liverpool strengthened their position in the top four as Mohamed Salah scored his 40th goal of the season in a routine 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

City blew the chance to seal the title by losing 3-2 at home to local rivals Manchester United last weekend, and were then dumped out the Champions League at the quarter-final stage 5-1 on aggregate by Liverpool in midweek.

However, Pep Guardiola's men showed why they have been compared with the all-time great teams of the Premier League era by inflicting Spurs' first league defeat since the sides last met at the Etihad in December.

City could even be confirmed as champions as early as Sunday if United lose at home to rock bottom West Brom.

"We're almost there," said Kevin de Bruyne, who was one of three City players nominated for PFA Player of the Year earlier on Saturday alongside David Silva and Leroy Sane.

"We knew we had to win two of six games so that's not bad odds for us and now it is one of five. We just need to do our thing and hopefully we can finish it next weekend."

Gabriel Jesus raced in behind an unsettled Spurs defence to drill home the opener on 22 minutes and Ilkay Gundogan slotted home the second from the penalty spot three minutes later as Hugo Lloris wiped out Raheem Sterling, although replays suggested the contact took place outside the area.

Just like against United last weekend when a 2-0 half-time lead disappeared in 16 minutes, City threatened to let another promising position slip away when Christian Eriksen brought Spurs back into the game just before the break with a bit of fortune when Aymeric Laporte's clearance ricocheted off the Dane and past the helpless Ederson.

However, this time there was no second-half collapse as City should have ran out even more convincing winners.

Jesus and Sterling passed up huge chances to add to their lead before Sterling - who also missed two great opportunities when City were 2-0 up on United last weekend - finally found the roof of the net after Lloris parried another Jesus effort.

SALAH HAS THE 'WOW' FACTOR

City's Champions League conquerors moved ever closer to sealing their place in the competition next season as Liverpool cruised past Bournemouth with Salah again taking centre stage.

Mo-mentous: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates his 40th goal of the season on Saturday. (Photo: AFP/Lindsey Parnaby)

"What a number. Wow!" Exclaimed manager Jurgen Klopp on hearing Salah is the first Liverpool player since Ian Rush 31 years ago to score 40 in a season.

"Mo knows what this means and the way we play suits him," added Klopp. "For him, for the boys, it's fantastic and today he certainly didn't look like he doesn't want to score in the next few games."

All of Liverpool's prolific front three were on target as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino struck either side of Salah's deft header to take their combined tally for the season to 82.

Chelsea kept their feint hopes of Champions League football next season alive by closing to within seven points of Spurs with a stunning eight-minute fightback to deepen Southampton's predicament in the bottom three.

Saints led 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining through Dusan Tadic and debutant Jan Bednarek.

However, Olivier Giroud came off the bench to finally kickstart his Chelsea career with his first two Premier League goals for the club either side of Eden Hazard's leveller.

"As long as it is mathematically possible we will believe we can reach the top four," said Giroud as Chelsea closed to within seven points of Spurs in fourth. "We have got five finals to play, after that we will see."

Crystal Palace had been set to drop into the bottom three on goal difference prior to Chelsea's comeback.

However, they now enjoy a six-point cushion over Southampton thanks to a thrilling 3-2 win over Brighton at Selhurst Park with Wilfried Zaha scoring twice.

Huddersfield look well set for a stay up as Tom Ince netted in stoppage time beat Watford 1-0 and open up a seven-point lead on the bottom three.

Swansea couldn't make home advantage count against Everton, but also opened up a five-point lead on Southampton just above the relegation zone with a 1-1 draw.

At the other end of the table, Burnley closed to within two points of sixth-placed Arsenal as a fast start was enough to secure a 2-1 win over Leicester.

Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:

Burnley 2 Leicester 1

Crystal Palace 3 Brighton 2

Huddersfield 1 Watford 0

Liverpool 3 Bournemouth 0

Southampton 2 Chelsea 3

Swansea 1 Everton 1

Tottenham 1 Manchester City 3