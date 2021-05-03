Football: Man City players must stay calm to finish off PSG, says Guardiola

LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his players must control their emotions and take the opportunity to make history when they face Paris St Germain in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday.

City hold a 2-1 lead after an impressive performance in Paris last week and Guardiola's men are within touching distance of their first Champions League final.

Guardiola, who won the trophy twice as Barcelona coach, has urged his team to play with the same confidence that has helped them dominate the Premier League this season.

"We don't want to miss this opportunity. I have the feeling we are going to do well," Guardiola told his news conference.

"It's the first time most of us are here together - I know what we're playing for, in these games you don't need much emotions - be calm and know what you have to do.

"They have to visualise they can do it. What we have to do is no different to what they've done in last seven months, go out there, play our game and win."

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is doubtful for the match at the Etihad Stadium having missed the weekend's league win over Lens with a calf injury.

Video footage circulating on social media showed the French World Cup winner limping on his arrival in Manchester, but Guardiola has no doubts over Mbappe's availability.

"He's going to play. I'm looking forward to him playing," Guardiola said. "For the football, for the game itself, hopefully he can play."

