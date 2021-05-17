Football: Man City's De Bruyne back in training after injury

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has returned to training for the Premier League champions after recovering from a muscle injury that sidelined the Belgian for their last two games, manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday (May 17).

De Bruyne did not feature in City's league defeat by Chelsea and Friday's 4-3 win at Newcastle United but he is available for selection as Guardiola looks to assess his match fitness ahead of the May 29 Champions League final against Chelsea.

"He's been training for the last two days, he feels good," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Tuesday's league trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Kevin is important like everyone is. Everyone knows it but everyone is at the same level, we will see his level and see if he is fit to play."

Ferran Torres grabbed a hat-trick at Newcastle and though he is an option to lead the line, Guardiola said he would only play as a number nine if his main strikers were both injured.

"There's three games left, we use him in that position because (for) quite long periods Sergio (Aguero) and Gabriel (Jesus) were injured and some games we needed a proper striker," Guardiola added.

"We used him and he played well. His position is a winger but it's an alternative we have. He can play both sides and in the middle, we have players who can play in different positions."

A limited number of fans will be allowed to enter stadiums again after COVID-19 restrictions were eased and Guardiola said he was looking forward to their final game of the season at home to Everton.

"That's good, tomorrow with Brighton fans and the last game we lift the trophy with fans in the Etihad and the final (in Porto) as well," Guardiola said.

