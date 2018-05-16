Football: Man City's Guardiola crowned LMA Manager of the Year

LONDON: Manchester City's Pep Guardiola was named Manager of the Year at a League Managers Association awards ceremony on Tuesday (May 15) after leading his side to the Premier League title and a host of records.

The Spaniard, 47, whose team finished 19 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United, also won the League Cup in February, beating Arsenal 3-0 at Wembley.

City became the first top-flight club to gain 100 points and broke records for goals scored in a Premier League season (106), consecutive wins, most victories (32) and the best goal difference (+79).

Guardiola beat off competition for the award from Liverpool's Juergen Klopp, Burnley's Sean Dyche, Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santos, Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock and Accrington Stanley's John Coleman.