Football: Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for COVID-19

MANCHESTER: Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Two other City staff members have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and all four are self-isolating.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 15, 2020 Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill

"Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition," City said in a statement.

City, eighth in the league table, host Newcastle United on Saturday before visiting Everton on Monday.



