Football: Man City's Venezuelan international Herrera joins Granada

MADRID: Newly-promoted Granada have signed midfielder Yangel Herrera on loan from Manchester City for a season, the Spanish club said Friday (Jul 26).

"Granada and Manchester City have reached agreement for the loan of midfielder Yangel Herrera for one season, with an option to buy at the end of the period" when his City contract expires, Granada said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Venezuela international played in La Liga last season on a loan spell for Huesca, who were relegated at the end of the campaign.

Herrera played for his country in the recently concluded Copa America and also featured in the side's failed bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He joined City's youth academy in 2017 from Atletico Venezuela and was promptly loaned out to Major League Soccer club New York City FC for a season prior to his movbe to Huesca.