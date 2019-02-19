Football: Man City to face Swansea, United take on Wolves in FA Cup
LONDON: Premier League champions Manchester City will travel to Championship (second-tier) side Swansea City in the FA Cup quarter-finals next month, while rivals Manchester United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers.
United beat holders Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge earlier on Monday (Feb 18) to book their spot in the last eight.
Crystal Palace were drawn away to Watford in another all-top-flight clash while second-tier Millwall host Brighton & Hove Albion in the other quarter-final.
Draw
Swansea City v Manchester City
Watford v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United
Millwall v Brighton & Hove Albion
Ties to be played Mar 15-18