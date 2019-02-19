Football: Man City to face Swansea, United take on Wolves in FA Cup

LONDON: Premier League champions Manchester City will travel to Championship (second-tier) side Swansea City in the FA Cup quarter-finals next month, while rivals Manchester United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United beat holders Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge earlier on Monday (Feb 18) to book their spot in the last eight.

Advertisement

Crystal Palace were drawn away to Watford in another all-top-flight clash while second-tier Millwall host Brighton & Hove Albion in the other quarter-final.

Draw

Swansea City v Manchester City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

Millwall v Brighton & Hove Albion

Ties to be played Mar 15-18

