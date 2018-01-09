Football: Man United handed FA Cup visit to fourth-tier Yeovil

LONDON: Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will travel to fourth-tier minnows Yeovil Town in the English FA Cup fourth round after Monday's (Jan 8) draw, while Newport County will host Tottenham Hotspur.

United beat Derby County on Friday in their first match of the tournament, and would equal Arsenal's all-time record of 13 Cup titles with victory in May's final.

Yeovil are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition as they face a battle to avoid relegation from the Football League.

Fellow League Two side Newport were rewarded for their third-round victory over Leeds United with a home tie against eight-time winners Spurs, who sit fifth in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool host West Bromwich Albion, while Chelsea will take on Newcastle United if they get through a replay against Norwich City.

The ties will be played over the final weekend of January.



English FA Cup fourth-round ties:

Liverpool vs West Brom

Peterborough vs Fleetwood or Leicester

Huddersfield vs Birmingham

Notts County vs Wolves or Swansea

Yeovil vs Manchester United

Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday vs Stevenage or Reading

Cardiff or Mansfield vs Manchester City

MK Dons vs Coventry

Millwall vs Rochdale

Southampton vs Watford

Middlesbrough vs Brighton

Bournemouth or Wigan vs Shrewsbury or West Ham

Hull vs Nottingham Forest

Newport vs Tottenham

Norwich or Chelsea vs Newcastle

Sheffield United vs Preston