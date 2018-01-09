Football: Man United handed FA Cup visit to fourth-tier Yeovil
LONDON: Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will travel to fourth-tier minnows Yeovil Town in the English FA Cup fourth round after Monday's (Jan 8) draw, while Newport County will host Tottenham Hotspur.
United beat Derby County on Friday in their first match of the tournament, and would equal Arsenal's all-time record of 13 Cup titles with victory in May's final.
Yeovil are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition as they face a battle to avoid relegation from the Football League.
Fellow League Two side Newport were rewarded for their third-round victory over Leeds United with a home tie against eight-time winners Spurs, who sit fifth in the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool host West Bromwich Albion, while Chelsea will take on Newcastle United if they get through a replay against Norwich City.
The ties will be played over the final weekend of January.
English FA Cup fourth-round ties:
Liverpool vs West Brom
Peterborough vs Fleetwood or Leicester
Huddersfield vs Birmingham
Notts County vs Wolves or Swansea
Yeovil vs Manchester United
Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday vs Stevenage or Reading
Cardiff or Mansfield vs Manchester City
MK Dons vs Coventry
Millwall vs Rochdale
Southampton vs Watford
Middlesbrough vs Brighton
Bournemouth or Wigan vs Shrewsbury or West Ham
Hull vs Nottingham Forest
Newport vs Tottenham
Norwich or Chelsea vs Newcastle
Sheffield United vs Preston