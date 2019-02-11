Football: Man United must take game to PSG at Old Trafford, says Solskjaer

REUTERS: Manchester United will not sit back when Paris St Germain visit Old Trafford for the first leg of their last 16 Champions League meeting on Tuesday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

United are unbeaten in all competitions since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December and their improvement is down to the Norwegian's insistence on an attacking style of play, as opposed to the defensive fare served up by his predecessor.

"We've got to rediscover the Manchester United way of playing, and I don't think many teams enjoy their nights at Old Trafford when we're on song," Solskjaer, who has 10 wins and a draw so far, told the UEFA website

"It's about taking the game to the opposition, always believing in yourself. If you asked other managers who played against Sir Alex (Ferguson)'s teams, the pace and the tempo going forward was key.

"I have three good forwards myself. As well as (Marcus) Rashford, (Anthony) Martial, (Romelu) Lukaku, we have (Alexis) Sanchez and (Jesse) Lingard. They can challenge PSG's defence."

Solskjaer's managerial record in domestic competitions with United speaks for itself, but Tuesday's match will be his first test against elite European competition.

Progress for United in the Champions League would reinforce the case for Solskjaer to be named United's permanent manager and the 45-year-old has fond memories of the tournament.

"The biggest nights of my career have been Champions League nights," said Solskjaer, who scored the winner for United in the 1999 final which helped the club complete a treble, including the Premier League and FA Cup titles.

"When you get to this stage of the tournament, with the floodlights on, these are the games that you really look forward to."

