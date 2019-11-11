Football: Man United's McTominay set for ankle scan, a doubt for Scotland

REUTERS: Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will have a scan on his ankle on Monday after hobbling off the field in their 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 22-year-old Scotland international, who has started all 12 of United's league matches this season, fell awkwardly on his in injury time on Sunday and was later taken down the tunnel on a stretcher.

McTominay is now a doubt for Scotland's European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus (Nov. 16) and Kazakhstan (Nov. 19).

"He went over on his ankle and it looked like a painful one," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters.

"He's in for a scan tomorrow so it could be a couple of weeks out but we hope not. He wasn't rolling around so hopefully it won't be too serious."

The injury is the latest blow for United, who are also without Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe.



