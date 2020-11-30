Football: Man Utd's De Gea a doubt for Champions League game against PSG

Football: Man Utd's De Gea a doubt for Champions League game against PSG

Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea receives assistance during an English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at the St Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Sunday, Nov 29, 2020. (Photo: Mike Hewitt, Pool via AP)
MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unsure whether David de Gea will recover in time for Wednesday's Champions League game against Paris St Germain after the Spanish goalkeeper suffered a knee injury.

De Gea banged his knee on the goalpost in his failed attempt to keep out Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse's free kick and was withdrawn at halftime in Sunday's 3-2 win at St Mary's.

"Let's have a little check on (De Gea)," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "Hopefully he will be ok for Wednesday but I'm not sure."

De Gea was replaced by Dean Henderson, who has been given few opportunities to impress since returning from his loan spell at Sheffield United.

"Dean played well. He is a keeper who is used to being vocal," Solskjaer said. "He wants to organise his team. He didn't have big saves to make but he was safe with his hands".

United lead Champions League Group H with nine points from four matches.

Source: Reuters/kv

