Football: Man Utd defender Telles sidelined with ankle injury

Poland Soccer Europa League Final
Manchester United's Alex Telles celebrates after scoring during a penalty shootout during the Europa League final soccer match between Manchester United and Villarreal in Gdansk, Poland, Wednesday May 26, 2021. (Aleksandra Szmigiel, Pool via AP)
REUTERS: Manchester United defender Alex Telles will be out for a "few weeks" after sustaining an ankle injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Saturday (Jul 24).

The Brazilian left back played in United's 2-1 pre-season victory over Derby County last weekend but will miss next week's friendlies against Brentford and Preston North End.

"Unfortunately, Alex slipped and he twisted his ankle so he'll be out for a few weeks. We're hoping that it's not going to be too bad but he'll be out for a little while," Solskjaer said before Saturday's pre-season game against Queens Park Rangers.

United will face Everton at Old Trafford in their final pre-season game on Aug 7 before hosting Leeds United in their 2021-22 Premier League season opener on Aug 14.

Source: Reuters

