Football: Man Utd don't need extra spur of denting Liverpool's top-four chances

REUTERS: Manchester United do not need the extra motivation of denting Liverpool's Champions League qualification hopes on Sunday (May 2) as fixtures between the two rivals are always massive, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Liverpool are sixth in the standings, four points below the fourth and final Champions League spot with five games left in the season.

"We are just thinking about winning ourselves. What that does to Liverpool cannot be of our concern," Solskjaer told reporters.

"Throughout the season, you have games you look forward to. This Liverpool game at home is one of the biggest of the season, it doesn't matter if we're first or second or third or fourth... No matter what, this is a massive, massive game."

On the other hand, a win for Liverpool could hand Manchester City the title if they beat Crystal Palace on Saturday.

United's supporters are planning to protest against the club's owners outside Old Trafford ahead of the game after the club's failed attempt to form a Super League with 11 other top European clubs.

Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward admitted in a meeting with the fans that the club made mistakes and ruled out a "revival of the Super League plans".

"It is important fans' views are listened to and we communicate better," Solskjaer said. "As I've said before I've been backed and had great support from the club and its owners and I am sure I will get backing again to go one step further.

"When the protests are on, is important they go in good fashion and that we keep it peaceful."

Solskjaer confirmed there were no new injuries after they beat AS Roma 6-2 in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday but said he would only pick his starting lineup on Sunday.

"Thursday night was an intense game and we need to see who is really fresh and fit to play against Liverpool," he said.

