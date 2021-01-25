Football: Man Utd forward Rashford to have knee scan

MANCHESTER: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will undergo a scan on his knee after experiencing discomfort during Sunday's (Jan 24) 3-2 FA Cup fourth-round victory against Liverpool, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Rashford set up Mason Greenwood's equaliser in the 26th minute before netting his 15th goal of the season shortly after halftime to put United ahead 2-1. He was replaced by Anthony Martial minutes before the final whistle.

"His knee was bothering him," Solskjaer told reporters. "He'll have a scan and we'll see where we are."

Bruno Fernandes' pinpoint free kick in the 78th minute earned Solskjaer's side a last-16 tie against West Ham United.

United are top of the Premier League with 40 points, two clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand. They host bottom side Sheffield United on Wednesday.