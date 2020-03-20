Football: Man Utd to pay casual workers if games are cancelled

MANCHESTER: Manchester United will keep paying their casual staff even if the season's remaining Premier League games are cancelled or played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic, the club said on Thursday (Mar 19).

English football was suspended until Apr 30 earlier in the day and governing bodies said the current season could be extended indefinitely.

United said the payment would reduce the financial uncertainty facing its casual workforce and would be made to all matchday and non-matchday casual workers who have worked for the club in the past three months.

"We rely on our outstanding staff to deliver an exceptional service and experience to fans at Old Trafford," executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said in a statement.

"We understand that these are unprecedented circumstances and want to give them security whatever may happen regarding our remaining fixtures this season.

"We look forward to welcoming back all our supporters - and our colleagues - to Old Trafford as soon as possible."

United, who have four top-flight home matches left this season, are the latest Premier League club to try and safeguard their casual workforce.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are some of the other clubs that have also announced plans to keep paying casual workers despite the game being suspended.



