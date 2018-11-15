Football: Man Utd remain on course to hit financial targets

LONDON: English Premier League football club Manchester United stuck to its full-year forecast for revenue and core earnings, even as it posted a drop in first-quarter revenue, partly due to playing fewer home games early in the season.

The 20-time English champions expect revenue of £615 million to £630 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £175 million to £190 million pounds for 2018-19.

Advertisement

"Our financial strength enables us to continue to attract and retain top players and to invest in our academy, as we look to drive the success on the pitch that the club and our fans expect," Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward said in a statement.

United, whose squad features French World Cup winner Paul Pogba and Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, are currently eighth in the Premier League, already 12 points behind leaders and cross-town rivals Manchester City.

Revenue for the three months ended Sep 30 came in at £135 million, compared with £143.7 million a year earlier, the club said on Thursday (Nov 15).

Matchday revenue fell 27.2 per cent to £16.3 million, as the team played two fewer games at Old Trafford than at the same stage last year.



Advertisement