Football: Man Utd suffer fresh Pogba injury setback

LONDON: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Paul Pogba faces another spell on the sidelines due to an ongoing ankle injury.

The French World Cup winner made his comeback after nearly three months out in a 2-0 defeat at Watford 10 days ago and also made an appearance off the bench in a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle four days later.

However, the 26-year-old is set for another "few weeks" out according to Solskjaer.

"He's injured. He's feeling some discomfort in his ankle and he'll be out for a few weeks definitely," said the Norwegian ahead of United's trip to Arsenal on Wednesday (Jan 1).

Pogba has made just six starts in all competitions for United this season and his influence in midfield has been badly missed with United sitting fifth in the Premier League.

Speculation also surrounds Pogba's future at Old Trafford after he expressed a desire to leave the club before the start of the season.

Real Madrid reportedly remain interested in the man who cost United a then world record £89 million (US$117 million) in 2016, but no move is expected to be made in the January transfer window.