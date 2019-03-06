Football: Man Utd without Sanchez for up to six weeks

PARIS: Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez is set to be out for up to six weeks after suffering a knee injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Tuesday (Mar 5).

"It was a bad knee injury so it's four weeks, or six weeks. Hopefully he'll recover quickly," Solskjaer said at a press conference in Paris on the eve of United's Champions League last 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Premier League club have a mountain to climb against the French side after losing 2-0 in the first leg at Old Trafford last month.

Sanchez came off early in the second half of United's 3-2 win over Southampton at the weekend, and now joins a host of players in the treatment room.

Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Ander Herrera are among the players already sidelined, while Paul Pogba is suspended here after being sent off in the first leg.

As a result, five recent academy graduates were included in the travelling squad of 20.

