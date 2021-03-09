Football: Manager McInnes leaves Aberdeen after eight years

REUTERS: Derek McInnes, the longest serving manager in the Scottish Premiership, has left Aberdeen after eight years in charge, the club announced on Monday.

Aberdeen are fourth in the league but have won only one of their last nine games and have scored only five goals so far in 2021.

The club said they had agreed to part company with immediate effect.

"Clearly, results since the turn of the year have been disappointing and frustrating for everyone. Derek and I reviewed where we were and agreed that this was the right time for him to step down," said chairman Dave Cormack.

"The club now has the opportunity to appoint a new manager ahead of the new season where, with a number of players out of contract, we have work to do to build a competitive squad."

Paul Sheerin will be the interim manager. Under McInnes they won the Scottish League Cup in 2014 and finished runners-up in the league four times.



