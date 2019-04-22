Football: Manchester City and Liverpool's Premier League run-ins

LONDON: Liverpool lead Manchester City in the Premier League title race by two points, but the destiny of the title remains in City's hands as they have a game in hand.

Here, AFP Sport looks at who both sides have still to face in the run-in:

Liverpool

Apr 26: Huddersfield (home)

May 04: Newcastle (away)

May 12: Wolves (home)

Manchester City

Apr 24: Manchester United (away)

Apr 28: Burnley (away)

May 06: Leicester (home)

May 12: Brighton (away)

