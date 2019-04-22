Football: Manchester City and Liverpool's Premier League run-ins
LONDON: Liverpool lead Manchester City in the Premier League title race by two points, but the destiny of the title remains in City's hands as they have a game in hand.
Here, AFP Sport looks at who both sides have still to face in the run-in:
Liverpool
Apr 26: Huddersfield (home)
May 04: Newcastle (away)
May 12: Wolves (home)
Manchester City
Apr 24: Manchester United (away)
Apr 28: Burnley (away)
May 06: Leicester (home)
May 12: Brighton (away)