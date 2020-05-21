Football: Manchester United withdraws 2020 forecast as soccer put on hold

REUTERS: Manchester United reported a drop in core earnings and revenue for a second consecutive quarter on Thursday (May 21) and abandoned its annual financial targets amid uncertainty over how soccer will overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Third-quarter profit fell 32 per cent to 27.9 million pounds on revenue of 123.7 million pounds, down 19 per cent, it said.

"Operationally, the impact of the pandemic and measures to prevent further spread continue to disrupt ...businesses in a number of ways, most significantly in broadcasting and match day operations," the company said in a statement.

