Football: Mancini header earns Roma narrow victory over Genoa

Sport

Football: Mancini header earns Roma narrow victory over Genoa

Roma defender Gianluca Mancini rose highest and nodded his fourth league goal this season against
Roma defender Gianluca Mancini rose highest and nodded his fourth league goal this season against Genoa. (Photo: AFP/Andreas Solaro)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: Gianluca Mancini's first-half goal was enough to earn AS Roma a 1-0 home win over Genoa on Sunday, with the victory moving Paulo Fonseca's side up to fourth in the Serie A standings.

In a tight contest, Mancini's bullet header from a corner in the 24th minute was enough for Roma to move on to 50 points from 26 games, one point above Atalanta in fifth, and two behind third-placed champions Juventus, who both have a game in hand.

While Roma did have chances to make the result more comfortable - substitute Gonzalo Villar going closest to a second as he struck a post in the second half - Genoa had chances of their own to snatch a point against the nervy hosts.

Fonseca's men hung on, however, to leave Genoa down in 13th on 27 points, without a win in their last five league games.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark